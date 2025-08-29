$41.320.08
46 out of 68 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

During the night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 68 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Defense forces neutralized 46 enemy targets, but 22 UAVs hit 9 locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

46 out of 68 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

46 out of 68 drones launched by Russia overnight were neutralized over Ukraine, but 22 hit 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 29 (from 8:00 PM on August 28), the enemy attacked with 68 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 22 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Dnipro and region attacked by enemy drones overnight: two dead, infrastructure destroyed

