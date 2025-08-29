Dnipro and region attacked by enemy drones overnight: two dead, infrastructure destroyed

$41.320.08
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 30224 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 48390 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 118204 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 64893 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 76276 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 111613 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124964 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105630 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 118091 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

As a result of the UAV attack on Dnipro, two people were injured, an infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged. In Synelnykove district, two people died, there are injured and significant destruction.

Dnipro and the region were attacked by Russian drones overnight, 2 dead and 3 injured are reported, infrastructure, a fire station in Dnipro were damaged, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise in the region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Two people were injured due to the UAV attack on Dnipro, both were hospitalized. A 46-year-old man is "serious". A 69-year-old injured person is in moderate condition. Fires broke out, which rescuers extinguished. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, Synelnykivshchyna also suffered - Mezhivska, Slovianska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska communities. The aggressor targeted them with drones.

"Unfortunately, two people died - a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to their relatives. A 50-year-old woman was injured. She was given assistance on the spot," Lysak said.

According to him, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise, as well as in private houses and dry grass. Gas stations and cars were also damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy also directed a drone at the Novopilska community of Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

The enemy attacked Nikopolshchyna with FPV drones. They hit the Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities.

Overnight, air defenders shot down 8 drones over the region, Lysak noted.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Dnipro