Dnipro and region attacked by enemy drones overnight: two dead, infrastructure destroyed

Dnipro and the region were attacked by Russian drones overnight, 2 dead and 3 injured are reported, infrastructure, a fire station in Dnipro were damaged, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise in the region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Two people were injured due to the UAV attack on Dnipro, both were hospitalized. A 46-year-old man is "serious". A 69-year-old injured person is in moderate condition. Fires broke out, which rescuers extinguished. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, Synelnykivshchyna also suffered - Mezhivska, Slovianska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska communities. The aggressor targeted them with drones.

"Unfortunately, two people died - a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to their relatives. A 50-year-old woman was injured. She was given assistance on the spot," Lysak said.

According to him, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise, as well as in private houses and dry grass. Gas stations and cars were also damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy also directed a drone at the Novopilska community of Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

The enemy attacked Nikopolshchyna with FPV drones. They hit the Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska communities.

Overnight, air defenders shot down 8 drones over the region, Lysak noted.