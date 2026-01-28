$42.960.17
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 10081 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17150 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 22080 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 22522 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 23051 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26384 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44556 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57528 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43090 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
46 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy attacked 15 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Since the beginning of the day, 46 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times.

46 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy attacked 15 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 46 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, Rohizne, Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation.

- the General Staff report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times and carried out 33 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Obukhivka, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the directions of Drobycheve and Stavky. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, one attack was carried out in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 15 times near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole