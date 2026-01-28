46 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy attacked 15 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 46 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, Rohizne, Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation. - the General Staff report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times and carried out 33 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Obukhivka, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the directions of Drobycheve and Stavky. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, one attack was carried out in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 15 times near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

