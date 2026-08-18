450 fictitious mobilizations uncovered in three regions through manipulation of the "Oberih" register — Prosecutor General's Office

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Employees of the specialized prosecutor's offices in the defense sector of the Western Region, together with law enforcement officers, uncovered large-scale manipulation of mobilization data in three regions in western Ukraine. The regions in question are Zakarpattia, Ternopil and Chernivtsi, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the three aforementioned regions entered false information into the "Oberih" registry about allegedly mobilized citizens, thereby artificially inflating the indicators for fulfilling mobilization targets.

To enter the false information, the suspects used their own qualified electronic signatures and official access to the "Oberih" registry. They entered data on people who had not actually been drafted, including serving military personnel, a deceased serviceman, and a serviceman who is being held captive in Russia - the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

In Chernivtsi region, a 35-year-old former head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers entered false information into the registry about the mobilization of 99 people, using, among other things, fabricated personal details.

In Ternopil region, a 39-year-old former head of a district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center registered another 18 people as allegedly mobilized.

In Zakarpattia, a 36-year-old former deputy head of a district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center organized a group consisting of the center's managers and operators.

They entered data on already mobilized citizens into "Oberih," registering them as allegedly undergoing a second military medical examination and a new draft. In this way, 329 fictitious mobilizations were registered - the statement says.

The suspects' actions were qualified under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 362, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, and Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, depending on each person's role. The charges concern official forgery, the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons, complicity in a criminal offense, as well as unauthorized actions involving information processed in electronic computing machines and automated systems. The suspects face lengthy imprisonment.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported that ten servicemen from one of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in Odesa had been served with notices of suspicion. They are suspected of unlawfully depriving people of their liberty and torturing them. At least eight victims have been identified.