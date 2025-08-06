Collaborator exposed: worked with Russia to prepare series of strikes on Mykolaiv

A 45-year-old resident of Mykolaiv worked for Russian special services and, as discovered by the Security Service, coordinated Russian missile and drone attacks on the port city.

UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

A Russian informant has been detained in Mykolaiv: a 45-year-old local resident, according to the SBU, coordinated Russian missile and drone attacks on the port city. The suspect was in contact with agent Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"). The latter is hiding in Donetsk, while working for both the FSB and Russian military intelligence.

The detained resident of Mykolaiv, following "Lokhmatyi's" instructions, was preparing a new series of air strikes on the regional center.

The suspect drove around the city, tracking the places of the largest concentration of Ukrainian troops. - informs the SBU press service.

He identified and transmitted the coordinates of "targets" to the occupiers in the form of markers on online maps and deleted all correspondence after each communication session.

However, this did not help him. SBU officers detained the perpetrator at his place of residence.

At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the zone of enemy reconnaissance activity.

During searches, a phone with evidence of his subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country was seized from the detainee.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law).

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail - that's what the court decided. The collaborator faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He coordinated enemy air attacks and transmitted the geolocations of a military unit.

The SBU detained a 24-year-old IT specialist who coordinated missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and spied on Defense Forces echelons.