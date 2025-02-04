37 out of 65 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine: which regions were under attack

Russia launched 65 unmanned aerial vehicles into Ukraine overnight, destroying 37 attack drones over five regions of Ukraine, and detecting 28 more imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 4, the enemy attacked with 65 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 37 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions. 28 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy region and Cherkasy regionwere reportedly affected.