35 out of 70 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
05:53 AM • 3150 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 38472 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 45943 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 34824 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 37691 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 39322 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 53742 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 37352 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 45490 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 84969 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages canceled in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 08:38 PM • 4678 views
India cut Russian oil imports by 50% after talks with US - ReutersOctober 16, 08:59 PM • 10345 views
Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: over 10 explosions and firesOctober 16, 09:34 PM • 6596 views
Trump named the composition of the US delegation for negotiations with Russia on UkraineOctober 16, 10:31 PM • 9358 views
Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British ParliamentOctober 16, 11:02 PM • 18553 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 53743 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 84971 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 53666 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 76145 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 87214 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Troels Lund Poulsen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 42309 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 90491 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 67513 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 69016 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 73633 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The Times

35 out of 70 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

On the night of October 17, Ukraine repelled an attack of 70 attack UAVs, about 50 of which were of the "Shahed" type. Air defense shot down 35 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

35 out of 70 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

35 out of 70 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine were neutralized overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 17 (from 8:00 PM on October 16), the enemy attacked with 70 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 35 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north and east of the country.  31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.  

"No changes for Russia": Zelenskyy commented on Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih17.10.25, 02:35 • 2816 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea