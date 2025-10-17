35 out of 70 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 17, Ukraine repelled an attack of 70 attack UAVs, about 50 of which were of the "Shahed" type. Air defense shot down 35 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
35 out of 70 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine were neutralized overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 17 (from 8:00 PM on October 16), the enemy attacked with 70 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 35 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north and east of the country. 31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.
As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
