321 km/h in a second of glory: extreme speeding recorded on a German autobahn

On the German autobahn A2 near Magdeburg, an automatic radar recorded a Porsche Panamera speeding at 321 km/h – 201 km/h above the permitted limit. It took the police two months to identify the offender, but now he faces a fine, a driving ban, and punishment within the "Flensburg" system, UNN reports, citing DW.

A speed record – and immediately a record of responsibility. In Germany, where there are indeed no speed limits on some autobahns, this case became an exception to the rule. On the section of the A2 highway near Magdeburg, where a 120 km/h limit applies, radars recorded a car flying at 321 km/h.

As it turned out later, the driver was behind the wheel of a Porsche Panamera, and his "flight" was recorded back in late May. However, only in July did the police receive data from the recorder, and in August, the identity of the offender was established.

The driver faces a fine of 900 euros, a three-month driving ban, and 2 penalty points in the "Flensburg" violation recording system — a kind of bank of drivers' road reputation in Germany.

Law enforcement officers used the incident to remind drivers: despite the stereotype of "free speed" on autobahns, more and more sections have restrictions — particularly for safety reasons, noise pollution, or weather conditions.

Although this "race" at 321 km/h did not lead to an accident, the police emphasize: at such speeds, even the slightest mistake can cost lives not only to the driver but also to other road users.