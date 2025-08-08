$41.460.15
48.280.01
03:03 PM • 5202 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22033 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36495 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27197 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57213 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53394 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41760 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34062 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68388 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24977 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

321 km/h in a second of glory: extreme speeding recorded on a German autobahn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

In Germany, a Porsche Panamera was recorded at 321 km/h, exceeding the limit by 201 km/h. The driver faces a fine of 900 euros, a 3-month license suspension, and 2 penalty points in the "Flensburg" system.

321 km/h in a second of glory: extreme speeding recorded on a German autobahn

On the German autobahn A2 near Magdeburg, an automatic radar recorded a Porsche Panamera speeding at 321 km/h – 201 km/h above the permitted limit. It took the police two months to identify the offender, but now he faces a fine, a driving ban, and punishment within the "Flensburg" system, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

A speed record – and immediately a record of responsibility. In Germany, where there are indeed no speed limits on some autobahns, this case became an exception to the rule. On the section of the A2 highway near Magdeburg, where a 120 km/h limit applies, radars recorded a car flying at 321 km/h.

As it turned out later, the driver was behind the wheel of a Porsche Panamera, and his "flight" was recorded back in late May. However, only in July did the police receive data from the recorder, and in August, the identity of the offender was established.

The driver faces a fine of 900 euros, a three-month driving ban, and 2 penalty points in the "Flensburg" violation recording system — a kind of bank of drivers' road reputation in Germany.

Law enforcement officers used the incident to remind drivers: despite the stereotype of "free speed" on autobahns, more and more sections have restrictions — particularly for safety reasons, noise pollution, or weather conditions.

Although this "race" at 321 km/h did not lead to an accident, the police emphasize: at such speeds, even the slightest mistake can cost lives not only to the driver but also to other road users.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Germany