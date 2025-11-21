31 dead due to Russian attack on Ternopil, including 6 children

The death toll from Russia's attack on Ternopil on November 19 has risen to 31 - the bodies of three more people, a woman and two children, were pulled from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of 12:00 on November 21, rescuers pulled the bodies of three more people: a woman and two children, from under the rubble at the site of the destroyed building. The death toll is 31 people, including six children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. - reported the police.

All emergency services continue to work non-stop at the site of the enemy shelling for the third day.

Police psychologists, together with colleagues from other specialized services, provide emergency psychological assistance to citizens.

"The identification of the dead and the search for people who are still missing continues," the police said.

In Ternopil, searches continue for the third day after the Russian attack: 16 people are still out of contact