In Ternopil, searches continue for the third day after the Russian attack: 16 people are still out of contact

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack on apartment buildings, search and rescue operations have been ongoing for the third day; there is still no contact with 16 people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the work site, writes UNN.

It is noted that rescuers are working throughout the entire area of the destroyed part of the building, at the level of 5-6 floors, examining every meter - by hand, with tools, and equipment.

As of 7 AM, approximately 638 tons of construction debris have been removed.

52 units of equipment and 181 rescuers are involved in the aftermath liquidation.

The consequences of the strike for people remain tragic: 28 dead are known, including 3 children, and 94 injured, including 18 children. 46 people have been rescued, including 7 children.

Rescue operations continue.

