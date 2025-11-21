$42.090.00
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:07 AM • 13363 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
01:12 AM • 10240 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 15363 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 19927 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 19304 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 28547 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 45309 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37746 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 60301 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ternopil, searches continue for the third day after the Russian attack: 16 people are still out of contact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil after the Russian attack on high-rise buildings. Contact has not yet been established with 16 people, and 638 tons of debris have been removed.

In Ternopil, searches continue for the third day after the Russian attack: 16 people are still out of contact

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack on apartment buildings, search and rescue operations have been ongoing for the third day; there is still no contact with 16 people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the work site, writes UNN.

Third day of search and rescue operations: debris removal continues in Ternopil after the enemy strike. Contact with 16 people has not yet been established.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that rescuers are working throughout the entire area of the destroyed part of the building, at the level of 5-6 floors, examining every meter - by hand, with tools, and equipment.

As of 7 AM, approximately 638 tons of construction debris have been removed.

52 units of equipment and 181 rescuers are involved in the aftermath liquidation.

The consequences of the strike for people remain tragic: 28 dead are known, including 3 children, and 94 injured, including 18 children. 46 people have been rescued, including 7 children.

Rescue operations continue.

Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 2820.11.25, 22:30 • 19302 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ternopil