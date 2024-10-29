30 thousand people left Pokrovsk, but 12 thousand more remain in the city - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
30,000 residents evacuated from Pokrovsk, but 12,000 still remain in the city. There are 111 children in the Pokrovsk community, 57 of whom live in Pokrovsk.
The head of Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said that people continue to evacuate, 30 thousand people have already left Pokrovsk. He said this on the air of a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
There is no safe city in Donetsk region. There are 111 children in the Pokrovsk community, and 57 in Pokrovsk itself. As for the population, 12,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, while 30,000 have left
According to him, there are big problems with water supply and electricity, as the enemy is constantly shelling.
Recall
In Donetsk region, russian troops attacked Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka today, wounding 4 civilians, including a mother with two children.
134 combat engagements took place in the frontline: situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense - General Staff28.10.24, 22:31 • 18384 views