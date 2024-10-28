134 combat engagements took place in the frontline: situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There were 134 combat engagements over the last day, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 48 attempts to advance. The occupants carried out 70 air strikes and fired 3,800 times at Ukrainian positions.
There were 134 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Vremivsk directions . This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 28.10.2024, UNN reports.
So far, 134 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 119 drones. In addition, the invaders used 685 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk four times. The occupiers' losses, according to the available information, amounted to 92 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, 18 UAVs and three units of special equipment were destroyed; our defenders also damaged an artillery system, five vehicles and four units of special equipment of the occupiers.
Thirteen times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector . Near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Sinkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 31 times during the last day. In the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve, our defenders repelled all the assault actions of the occupation forces.
According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 151 killed and wounded, two mortars, an armored combat vehicle, a tank, a UAV control center and a car were destroyed, and a tank, three mortars and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.
The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sectorwhere the militants have made 48 attempts to advance so far. Most of the fighting is taking place near Zoryane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by aviation, attacked the front line of our defense 12 times in the area of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Today, enemy aviation conducted 28 air strikes in Kursk region using 39 combat aircraft,
Russian troops have conducted 99 exercises in Crimea since the beginning of the year - mass media10/28/24, 8:56 PM • 21397 views