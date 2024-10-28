134 combat engagements took place in the frontline: situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense - General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20283 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 113850 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 172800 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108662 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 344882 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145375 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196252 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125014 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108208 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10995 views

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10541 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11887 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12206 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10848 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161250 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22607 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25271 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39157 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47699 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136236 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

134 combat engagements took place in the frontline: situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18384 views

There were 134 combat engagements over the last day, most of them in the Kurakhove sector - 48 attempts to advance. The occupants carried out 70 air strikes and fired 3,800 times at Ukrainian positions.

134 combat engagements took place in the frontline: situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense - General Staff

There were 134 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts there. In addition, the occupiers are actively attacking in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Vremivsk directions . This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 28.10.2024, UNN reports.

So far, 134 combat engagements have taken place. Today, the terrorist state carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 119 drones. In addition, the invaders used 685 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk four times. The occupiers' losses, according to the available information, amounted to 92 people killed and wounded, an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, 18 UAVs and three units of special equipment were destroyed;  our defenders also damaged an artillery system, five vehicles and four units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Thirteen times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector . Near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Sinkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Pershotravneve and Lozova, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor attacked our positions 31 times during the last day. In the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve, our defenders repelled all the assault actions of the occupation forces.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the area amounted to 151 killed and wounded, two mortars, an armored combat vehicle, a tank, a UAV control center and a car were destroyed, and a tank, three mortars and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.  

The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sectorwhere the militants have made 48 attempts to advance so far. Most of the fighting is taking place near Zoryane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by aviation, attacked the front line of our defense 12 times in the area of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian units.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Today, enemy aviation conducted 28 air strikes in Kursk region using 39 combat aircraft,

- reported the General Staff.

Russian troops have conducted 99 exercises in Crimea since the beginning of the year - mass media10/28/24, 8:56 PM • 21397 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kharkiv
