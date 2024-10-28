Russian troops have conducted 99 exercises in Crimea since the beginning of the year - mass media
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military has conducted at least 99 exercises on the territory of Crimea in the first 9 months of 2024. The exercises damage the peninsula's ecosystem and violate international law.
Since the beginning of 2024, Russian troops have conducted at least 99 exercises in Crimea, which not only destroy the ecosystem of the peninsula, but also grossly violate international law. Writes UNN with reference to “Krym.Realii”.
In the first 9 months of 2024, the occupants conducted no less than 99 exercises of the Russian army in Crimea. There is a tendency for the occupants to increasingly justify loud explosions on the peninsula by conducting another military exercise
The RRC noted that the exercises conducted by the Russian military “damage the peninsula's ecosystem and are a gross violation of international law.
Since August 2022, the sounds of explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea. Russian authorities explain them as shooting at “Ukrainian drones”, “air defense work” or exercises of the Russian military.
Recall
More than a thousand facts of persecution are recorded for peaceful resistance to the occupation in Crimea after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.