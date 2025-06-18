30 out of 58 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 drones, 30 of which were neutralized. Hits were recorded in 9 locations, the main directions of the attack were Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region.
Overnight, Russia launched 58 drones at Ukraine, 30 of which were neutralized, including 12 shot down, but there were hits in 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 18, the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.
"The main directions of the attack are Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," the report says.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08.30, air defense forces have neutralized 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and north of the country. 12 - shot down by fire weapons, 18 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare
As indicated, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 9 locations.
Up to half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff18.06.25, 08:49 • 1030 views