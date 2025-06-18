30 out of 58 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched 58 drones at Ukraine, 30 of which were neutralized, including 12 shot down, but there were hits in 9 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 18, the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

"The main directions of the attack are Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, air defense forces have neutralized 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and north of the country. 12 - shot down by fire weapons, 18 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported in the Air Force in social networks.

As indicated, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 9 locations.

Up to half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff