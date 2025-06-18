Up to half of the battles occurred in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky (appeared after the enemy's activation on the Sumy border area) and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In general, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 2 missile and 45 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 33 missiles and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,600 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 6,116 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 72 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces, one anti-aircraft defense system, radar station, five UAV control points, ammunition depot and two other important enemy objects," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 assault actions of the occupiers yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and also carried out 215 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Dovgenke three times.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to advance near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, 16 attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Lypove and towards Hrekivka, Novy Myr, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove and Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 combat clashes were recorded towards Markove, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kopteve, Poltavka, Malinivka, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Muravka, Horikhove, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Komar and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, our defenders repelled two offensive actions of enemy units near Malinivka.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

AFU: over a thousand occupiers eliminated, 7 tanks and 37 artillery systems destroyed