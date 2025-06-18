AFU: over a thousand occupiers eliminated, 7 tanks and 37 artillery systems destroyed

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1,040 of their soldiers, 7 tanks, and 37 artillery systems in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.18.25 are approximately:

personnel - 1007160 (+1040) people eliminated

tanks - 10947 (+7)

combat armored vehicles - 22845 (+31)

artillery systems - 29265 (+37)

MLRS - 1420 (+1)

air defense equipment - 1187 (0)

aircraft - 416 (0)

helicopters - 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 41165 (+184)

cruise missiles - 3369 (+23)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers - 52312 (+137)

special equipment - 3916 (0)

Data is being updated.

North Korean troops lost more than 6,000 servicemen during offensive combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

