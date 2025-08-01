28 people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 1 August 2025

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 1768 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 8738 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 43054 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 64298 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 134568 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 77650 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 80388 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72235 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 247831 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 284482 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 10343 views
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 4416 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 18751 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 6874 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 13702 views
Publications
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 1754 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 8716 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 37632 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 43041 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 247827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 15060 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 37637 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 136639 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 197189 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 252184 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Facebook
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

28 people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31, the death toll rose to 28 people. Rescuers continue their work, having dismantled 70% of the destroyed structures.

28 people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 has risen to 28, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble. The number of victims increased to 28

- wrote Tkachenko.

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were also reported injured, including 16 children.

Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. As of 8 AM on August 1, rescuers had dismantled 70% of the destroyed building structures.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation31.07.25, 17:16 • 3232 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv