28 people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 1 August 2025

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 has risen to 28, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble. The number of victims increased to 28 - wrote Tkachenko.

According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were also reported injured, including 16 children.

Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. As of 8 AM on August 1, rescuers had dismantled 70% of the destroyed building structures.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation