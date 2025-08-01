28 people became victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 1 August 2025
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31, the death toll rose to 28 people. Rescuers continue their work, having dismantled 70% of the destroyed structures.
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 has risen to 28, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Rescuers unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble. The number of victims increased to 28
According to the State Emergency Service, 159 people were also reported injured, including 16 children.
Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. As of 8 AM on August 1, rescuers had dismantled 70% of the destroyed building structures.
