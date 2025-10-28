26 out of 38 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 38 drones at Ukraine overnight, 26 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 28 (from 8:00 p.m. on October 27), the enemy attacked with 38 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, about 25 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 26 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

