26 out of 38 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1026 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3130 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8176 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6894 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44736 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68452 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82638 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65116 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66709 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42718 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13604 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 8780 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6624 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15410 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12212 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3076 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8128 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54594 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56019 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82628 views
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3098 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29379 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63524 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76921 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80441 views
26 out of 38 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

On the night of October 28, Russia launched 38 Shahed and Geran-type attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 26 drones in the north and east of the country.

26 out of 38 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 38 drones at Ukraine overnight, 26 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 28 (from 8:00 p.m. on October 27), the enemy attacked with 38 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, about 25 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 26 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.  12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center28.10.25, 00:37 • 13731 view

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine