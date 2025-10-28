Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center
Kyiv • UNN
Late in the evening on October 27, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv, caused by a Shahed drone falling in the central part of the city. After the incident, problems with mobile communication arose.
A blast occurred in Chernihiv late on Monday evening, October 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city authorities and local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the explosion occurred in the center of Chernihiv.
A Shahed drone crash was recorded in the central part of the city. The consequences are being clarified.
Meanwhile, local residents reported that after the explosion, there were problems with mobile communication in the city.
Recall
Earlier, two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv.
