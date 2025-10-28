Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 29255 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 43646 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 58873 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 48057 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 50580 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40464 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42826 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37185 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35047 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28873 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
80%
740mm
Popular news
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 45467 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 34467 views
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupationOctober 27, 05:11 PM • 10431 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 14194 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 13265 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 34555 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 45533 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 58873 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98931 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 121045 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Turkey
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 13329 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 50409 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 63896 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 67820 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 77781 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Late in the evening on October 27, an explosion occurred in Chernihiv, caused by a Shahed drone falling in the central part of the city. After the incident, problems with mobile communication arose.

Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center

A blast occurred in Chernihiv late on Monday evening, October 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city authorities and local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the explosion occurred in the center of Chernihiv.

A Shahed drone crash was recorded in the central part of the city. The consequences are being clarified.

- wrote Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Meanwhile, local residents reported that after the explosion, there were problems with mobile communication in the city.

Recall

Earlier, two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: hit on an enterprise and a car fire26.10.25, 00:30 • 6020 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv