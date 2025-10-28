Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center

A blast occurred in Chernihiv late on Monday evening, October 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city authorities and local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the explosion occurred in the center of Chernihiv.

A Shahed drone crash was recorded in the central part of the city. The consequences are being clarified. - wrote Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Meanwhile, local residents reported that after the explosion, there were problems with mobile communication in the city.

Recall

Earlier, two people were injured as a result of a drone falling near a residential building in northern Chernihiv.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: hit on an enterprise and a car fire