Russian attack on Chernihiv: hit on an enterprise and a car fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv, one of the enterprises was hit, where a car caught fire due to falling UAV debris. There were no casualties among people.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: hit on an enterprise and a car fire

In Chernihiv, as a result of a Russian attack, one of the enterprises was hit. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a car caught fire on the territory of the enterprise due to falling UAV debris.

No casualties among people

- Bryzhynskyi clarified.

At the same time, he did not specify which enterprise in Chernihiv was attacked.

Recall

On October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and four more were injured.

Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity21.10.25, 10:32 • 16100 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

