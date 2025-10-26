Russian attack on Chernihiv: hit on an enterprise and a car fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv, one of the enterprises was hit, where a car caught fire due to falling UAV debris. There were no casualties among people.
In Chernihiv, as a result of a Russian attack, one of the enterprises was hit. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, a car caught fire on the territory of the enterprise due to falling UAV debris.
No casualties among people
At the same time, he did not specify which enterprise in Chernihiv was attacked.
Recall
On October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed, including a 10-year-old child, and four more were injured.
