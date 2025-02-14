2.4 million on toxic waste: Odesa region exposes dumping scheme, MP suspected

A deputy of the Safianivka village council of the Izmail district of Odesa region and four other people are suspected of contaminating land with toxic waste and abusing their powers for profit. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.



The official, teaming up with his friend, founded a company that was officially engaged in ship agency services. But in fact, it was used for illicit enrichment through improper handling of toxic waste and land pollution, - the statement said.

Details

To cover up the crime, they entered into a fictitious contract with a licensed waste disposal company.

But the agreement remained only on paper - no services were provided. Three more people were involved in the scheme, who supervised the cleaning of ships from bilge water with oil products. The waste was pumped into tanks and then illegally dumped at a landfill in the Izmail district instead of being disposed of safely.

As a result, more than 2,200 square meters of land were contaminated with harmful substances. The environmental damage amounted to over UAH 2.4 million.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office accused a deputy of the Safianivka village council and four accomplices of land pollution and abuse of power for profit (part 2 of Article 239, part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code).

The suspects were taken into custody with the possibility of bail.

