230 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 26, 230 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, the Russians launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 44 missiles, 80 air strikes, dropping 268 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 6607 kamikaze drones and carried out 3154 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 71 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Oleksandrogorod, Donetsk region; Ivanivka, Lisne, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnya Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack yesterday. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, carried out 112 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and towards Zelene, Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance towards Chervony Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman and in the area of Zarichne, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of Ukrainian troops, in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions ten times, in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Zlahoda and towards Verbove, Vyshneve, Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried 35 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders, in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No signs of the formation of aggressor's offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1280 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 883 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 37 missiles, and 116 units of occupiers' automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of February 27, the Russians launched 187 drones at Ukraine, 165 of which were shot down or suppressed.