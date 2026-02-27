230 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.240.02
February 26, 10:38 PM
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Popular news
Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchases
February 26, 10:55 PM
Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US Congress
February 26, 11:32 PM
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
04:23 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day
04:46 AM
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan
05:00 AM
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
February 26, 01:46 PM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 05:40 PM
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 76923 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 01:55 PM
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 81008 views
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
04:23 AM
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
February 26, 06:10 PM
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
February 26, 09:00 AM
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
February 24, 07:45 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
February 24, 04:37 PM
230 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Over the past day, February 26, 230 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Russians launched two missile strikes, 80 air strikes, used 6607 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3154 shelling attacks.

230 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 26, 230 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, the Russians launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 44 missiles, 80 air strikes, dropping 268 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 6607 kamikaze drones and carried out 3154 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 71 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Oleksandrogorod, Donetsk region; Ivanivka, Lisne, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Verkhnya Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack yesterday. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, carried out 112 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and towards Zelene, Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance towards Chervony Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman and in the area of Zarichne, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of Ukrainian troops, in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions ten times, in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Zlahoda and towards Verbove, Vyshneve, Oleksandrogorod.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried 35 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders, in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No signs of the formation of aggressor's offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1280 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 883 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 37 missiles, and 116 units of occupiers' automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of February 27, the Russians launched 187 drones at Ukraine, 165 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

