23-year-old football player Mykyta Kalin killed in fighting near Kharkiv

A 23-year-old former football player, Mykyta Kalin, a graduate of the Dnipro football team, was killed in the fighting in Kharkiv region. The athlete, who played for the Kolos youth team and several other clubs, gave his life for the freedom of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, reports UNN.

Mykyta Kalin, a 23-year-old ex-football player, a pupil of Dnipro football, was killed in the war against Russia... Mykyta Kalin was killed in action in the Kharkiv region on February 6, 2025. On behalf of the Ukrainian Football Association and the entire football community, we express our sincere condolences to Mykyta's family and friends. Glory to the Hero! Eternal memory... - the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian Football Association, Kalin played for the Kolos youth team and also played for Skif, Brovary, Bohdanivka, and Favorit.

