23 million Ukrainians use "Diia" - Fedorov

23 million Ukrainians already use the Diia mobile application and portal, and over five years, digital services have allowed citizens and the state to save UAH 184 billion, said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Today, Diia is the number one digital product in Ukraine, 23 million Ukrainians use Diia, 77 percent of all smartphones have Diia installed, UAH 184 billion has been saved by citizens and the state over 5 years, who received services online instead of standing in queues and spending their working time on services - says Fedorov.

