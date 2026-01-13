$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 13485 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 26213 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 43595 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 33600 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32429 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 53904 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22887 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23599 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 54931 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
23 million Ukrainians use "Diia" - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that over five years, digital services have saved citizens and the state 184 billion hryvnias.

23 million Ukrainians use "Diia" - Fedorov

23 million Ukrainians already use the Diia mobile application and portal, and over five years, digital services have allowed citizens and the state to save UAH 184 billion, said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Diia is the number one digital product in Ukraine, 23 million Ukrainians use Diia, 77 percent of all smartphones have Diia installed, UAH 184 billion has been saved by citizens and the state over 5 years, who received services online instead of standing in queues and spending their working time on services

 - says Fedorov.

Recall

In Ukraine, a new quarter of the "Veteran Sport" program has started, which provides veterans with UAH 1500 to pay for gyms. Applications are accepted until January 20, Mykhailo Fedorov said.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyTechnologies
