213 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129991 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163997 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109456 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158615 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104280 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 64397 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122258 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120570 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56996 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 71051 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158611 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176161 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120570 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122258 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132114 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149557 views
Actual
213 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

213 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41957 views

Over the last day, 213 combat engagements were registered in the frontline, most of them in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy lost 1,570 troops, 10 tanks and other equipment.

Over the past day, 213 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The aggressor carried out air strikes. The situation was the hottest in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, according to UNN.  

Details

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, dropping 39 combat aerial vehicles. In addition, it fired over four thousand rounds of fire, including 218 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used kamikaze drones to attack 1942.

In total, 213 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske in Donetsk region; Pyatikhatky, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterinivka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, two air defense facilities, two ammunition depots, ten areas of personnel concentration, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders

- the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Ksector in the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 39 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Siverskyi sector , near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 32 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 72 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Petropavlivka, Yasynove and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne.

There were no combat engagements in the Orikhivske, Huliaypillia and Prydniprovske sectors over the last day.

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy made 386 artillery attacks, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1570 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 74 operational and tactical UAVs, 61 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,570 soldiers, 10 tanks and 28 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached 806,500 troops and thousands of pieces of various equipment.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising