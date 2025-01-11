213 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Over the past day, 213 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The aggressor carried out air strikes. The situation was the hottest in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 17 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and localities, dropping 39 combat aerial vehicles. In addition, it fired over four thousand rounds of fire, including 218 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used kamikaze drones to attack 1942.

In total, 213 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske in Donetsk region; Pyatikhatky, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterinivka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, two air defense facilities, two ammunition depots, ten areas of personnel concentration, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders - the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Ksector in the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 39 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne.

In the Siverskyi sector , near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 32 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 72 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Petropavlivka, Yasynove and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne.

There were no combat engagements in the Orikhivske, Huliaypillia and Prydniprovske sectors over the last day.

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy made 386 artillery attacks, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1570 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 74 operational and tactical UAVs, 61 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,570 soldiers, 10 tanks and 28 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached 806,500 troops and thousands of pieces of various equipment.