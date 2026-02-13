$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 15402 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 17962 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 20433 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43553 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59356 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 45133 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31232 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41490 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 66801 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 43553 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59356 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
194 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy launched over 2.3 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Since the beginning of the day, 194 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 2398 kamikaze drones and carried out 2240 shelling attacks on settlements.

194 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy launched over 2.3 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 194 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 2398 kamikaze drones and carried out 2240 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, 46 air strikes, dropped 129 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2398 kamikaze drones and carried out 2240 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there was one combat engagement with the enemy, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 82 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Lyman and towards the settlements of Okhrimivka, Zybine, Mala Vovcha. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, Drobysheve and towards Stavky. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne. One more combat engagement is currently not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and in the directions of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 54 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 50 occupiers and wounded 14; destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of automotive transport, and also hit two units of automotive equipment and 10 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped two attacks by the occupiers towards Ivanivka and Oleksandrivka. The settlements of Kolomiytsi, Velykomykhailivka were subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers attacked 29 times - in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka and towards Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni and towards Prymorske. The area of the settlement of Zaporozhets was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action.

Enemy losses: minus 770 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand UAVs per day12.02.26, 07:30 • 3892 views

