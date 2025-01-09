192 battles in a day: where the frontline is the hottest and what is happening in Kursk region

192 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Kursk region, on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report, UNN writes.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them. In total, 192 combat engagements were registered in the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 35 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 62 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 144 with multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,333 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, a UAV control post, two warehouses and seven other important enemy targets.

The situation in the following areas is reported as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk four times.

In the Kupyansk sector, 12 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

The enemy attacked 17 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka over the last day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near the localities of Toretsk and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 42 aggressor's assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 38 Russian attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made 16 attacks on our positions in the areas of Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy assaults in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The aggressor did not conduct any active actions in other sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 attacks by the invaders, and the fighting continues," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

