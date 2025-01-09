192 battles in a day: where the frontline is the hottest and what is happening in Kursk region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40924 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126034 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133730 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104421 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129098 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127766 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89887 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100712 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169762 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180153 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129098 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151343 views
Actual
192 battles in a day: where the frontline is the hottest and what is happening in Kursk region

192 battles in a day: where the frontline is the hottest and what is happening in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26517 views

There were 192 combat engagements registered in the frontline, most of them in the Kursk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 35 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times, using 2,333 kamikaze drones.

192 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Kursk region, on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report, UNN writes.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them. In total, 192 combat engagements were registered in the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 35 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 62 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 144 with multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,333 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, a UAV control post, two warehouses and seven other important enemy targets.

The situation in the following areas is reported as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk four times.

In the Kupyansk sector, 12 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

The enemy attacked 17 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka over the last day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near the localities of Toretsk and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 42 aggressor's assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 38 Russian attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made 16 attacks on our positions in the areas of Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy assaults in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The aggressor did not conduct any active actions in other sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 attacks by the invaders, and the fighting continues," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The Russian army has decreased by another 1430 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses09.01.25, 07:35 • 34814 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising