The Russian army has decreased by another 1430 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1430 occupants, 17 enemy tanks, and 16 armored combat vehicles. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 9 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/09/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 803100 (+1430) people,
- tanks - 9731 (+17) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 20221 (+16) units,
- artillery systems - 21765 (+36) units,
- MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 1038 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21813 (+86) units,
- cruise missiles - 3014 (+0) units,
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33387 (+80) units,
- special equipment - 3686 (+5) units.
The data is being updated.