Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149315 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128470 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164909 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104502 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

The Russian army has decreased by another 1430 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The Russian army has decreased by another 1430 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34815 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day. 1430 soldiers, 17 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment were destroyed.

In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1430 occupants, 17 enemy tanks, and 16 armored combat vehicles. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 9 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/09/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

-  personnel - about 803100 (+1430) people,

-  tanks - 9731 (+17) units,

-  armored combat vehicles - 20221 (+16) units,

-  artillery systems - 21765 (+36) units,

-  MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

-  air defense systems - 1038 (+0) units,

-  aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

-  helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

-  UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21813 (+86) units,

-   cruise missiles - 3014 (+0) units,

-   ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

-   submarines - 1 (+0) units,

-   motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33387 (+80) units,

-   special equipment - 3686 (+5) units.

The data is being updated.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

