The Russian army has decreased by another 1430 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

In one day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1430 occupants, 17 enemy tanks, and 16 armored combat vehicles. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 9 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/09/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 803100 (+1430) people,

- tanks - 9731 (+17) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 20221 (+16) units,

- artillery systems - 21765 (+36) units,

- MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 1038 (+0) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21813 (+86) units,

- cruise missiles - 3014 (+0) units,

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33387 (+80) units,

- special equipment - 3686 (+5) units.

The data is being updated.