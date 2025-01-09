ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122289 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130349 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159846 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

From the front to Kupiansk is 2 km, the situation is "very difficult" - the head of the MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30707 views

Russian forces are conducting active assault operations near Kupiansk, trying to reach the Svatove-Kupiansk highway. The situation is critical in Dvorichna, where the enemy is seeking to create a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil.

The situation near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region is very difficult, the front line is only 2 kilometers from the city. The "extremely difficult situation" is currently in Dvorichna, the Russian army is actually trying to consolidate there. This was reported by the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, on Thursday during a telethon, reports UNN.

"Very difficult, the front line is two kilometers from the city limits. The enemy is constantly trying to carry out assault actions. Yesterday, there were more than 12 assault actions in the direction of Petropavlivka-Holubivka - this is the direction of the central part of the city of Kupiansk. The enemy is trying to reach the main Svatove-Kupiansk highway, and then reach the left bank of the city of Kupiansk itself. The situation is also very difficult in the direction of Zahrizove-Lozova-Kruhlakivka. There, the enemy constantly carries out assault actions, and also constantly tries to reach the left bank of the Oskil River," Besedin added.

According to him, the "extremely difficult situation" that poses a great threat not only to Kupiansk, but also to Vovchansk, is the Dvorichna direction. There, the enemy is actually trying to consolidate in Dvorichna, on the right bank of the Oskil River, and increase its bridgehead.

If he manages to do this and transfer equipment to the right bank, there will be a threat of entering the rear and the Vovchansk direction and directly the city of Kupiansk

- Besedin noted.

Addition

According to the General Staff, on January 8, the previous day, there were 12 attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Holubivka, Zahrizove and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising