From the front to Kupiansk is 2 km, the situation is "very difficult" - the head of the MFA

The situation near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region is very difficult, the front line is only 2 kilometers from the city. The "extremely difficult situation" is currently in Dvorichna, the Russian army is actually trying to consolidate there. This was reported by the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, on Thursday during a telethon, reports UNN.

"Very difficult, the front line is two kilometers from the city limits. The enemy is constantly trying to carry out assault actions. Yesterday, there were more than 12 assault actions in the direction of Petropavlivka-Holubivka - this is the direction of the central part of the city of Kupiansk. The enemy is trying to reach the main Svatove-Kupiansk highway, and then reach the left bank of the city of Kupiansk itself. The situation is also very difficult in the direction of Zahrizove-Lozova-Kruhlakivka. There, the enemy constantly carries out assault actions, and also constantly tries to reach the left bank of the Oskil River," Besedin added.

According to him, the "extremely difficult situation" that poses a great threat not only to Kupiansk, but also to Vovchansk, is the Dvorichna direction. There, the enemy is actually trying to consolidate in Dvorichna, on the right bank of the Oskil River, and increase its bridgehead.

If he manages to do this and transfer equipment to the right bank, there will be a threat of entering the rear and the Vovchansk direction and directly the city of Kupiansk - Besedin noted.

Addition

According to the General Staff, on January 8, the previous day, there were 12 attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Holubivka, Zahrizove and in the direction of Petropavlivka.