180 battles per day, two directions are the hottest: General Staff report for May 3

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 19833 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 49562 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 52561 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 44918 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 63123 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 62753 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 55859 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 72190 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 97216 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46619 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

In Kherson region, 12 Russian soldiers fled from positions, disguised as civilians - "ATESH"

May 3, 12:24 PM • 7272 views

The Kremlin reacted to Zelenskyy's words: they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 a "test of readiness for peace"

May 3, 12:32 PM • 5360 views

OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia increases production despite falling oil prices - FT

May 3, 12:51 PM • 4160 views

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the invitation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the parade in Great Britain.

May 3, 02:40 PM • 17244 views

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

07:25 PM • 4902 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 52561 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 33709 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 66348 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 74930 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 97216 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 29024 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 62753 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 29335 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 32616 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 31448 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

180 battles per day, two directions are the hottest: General Staff report for May 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

During the day, 180 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, where fierce battles are ongoing.

180 battles per day, two directions are the hottest: General Staff report for May 3

On the Russian-Ukrainian front, 180 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day, May 3. Currently, the enemy has focused attacks on the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 03.05.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 180 combat clashes took place on the front since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched two missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 98 guided bombs, 1132 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the directions of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, today Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Maiske, Predtechyne and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Toretsk and near Krymske and Diliivka four times today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 68 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Shevchenko, Oleksandropil, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Romanivka, Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka. Fighting does not subside until now in 15 locations. The enemy's aviation launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 36 and wounded 39 occupiers in this direction; destroyed a car, two motorcycles, two enemy UAVs

- reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 56 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko and Bahatyr. Nine combat engagements are currently ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuakha, Temirivka, Novodarivka. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Malynivka and Hulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place in the areas of Novodanilivka and Kamyanske. Novodriivka was subjected to an airstrike.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to approach the positions of our defenders once, and was repulsed.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled 23 attacks by the occupying army today. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping seven KABs in the process, and also carried out 233 shellings, 10 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Let us remind you

In the first four months of 2025, the Russian army is advancing more slowly. At the same time, its loss rate remains steadily high. Since the beginning of the year, the troops have suffered 160,000 losses, that is, an average of 99 losses per square kilometer. 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Russian plane over Crimea in a day - Zelenskyy03.05.25, 21:38 • 1952 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

