180 battles per day, two directions are the hottest: General Staff report for May 3

On the Russian-Ukrainian front, 180 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day, May 3. Currently, the enemy has focused attacks on the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 03.05.2025.

According to operational information as of 22:00, 180 combat clashes took place on the front since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched two missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 98 guided bombs, 1132 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the directions of Novosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, today Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Maiske, Predtechyne and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Toretsk and near Krymske and Diliivka four times today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 68 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Shevchenko, Oleksandropil, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Romanivka, Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka. Fighting does not subside until now in 15 locations. The enemy's aviation launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 36 and wounded 39 occupiers in this direction; destroyed a car, two motorcycles, two enemy UAVs - reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 56 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko and Bahatyr. Nine combat engagements are currently ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuakha, Temirivka, Novodarivka. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Malynivka and Hulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place in the areas of Novodanilivka and Kamyanske. Novodriivka was subjected to an airstrike.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to approach the positions of our defenders once, and was repulsed.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled 23 attacks by the occupying army today. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping seven KABs in the process, and also carried out 233 shellings, 10 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

In the first four months of 2025, the Russian army is advancing more slowly. At the same time, its loss rate remains steadily high. Since the beginning of the year, the troops have suffered 160,000 losses, that is, an average of 99 losses per square kilometer.

