The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Russian plane over Crimea in a day - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a second enemy plane had been hit in the occupied Crimea during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening video address of the Head of State.

Details

On Saturday, May 03, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address that a second Russian army warplane had been destroyed in a day.

I thank our guys who are increasing Ukraine's long-range capabilities - both in the sky and at sea. The downing of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant. Proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army conducted a very accurate operation against military facilities in Crimea. Minus another, second, Russian plane in a day. Military warehouses have also been destroyed - said the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, daily intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and other directions on the front in the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are responding along the entire front line, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain active.

He thanked the specialists who are increasing Ukraine's long-range capabilities - "both in the sky and at sea."

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers for the first time in the world destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone. The cost of the aircraft is about 50 million dollars, the operation was carried out near Novorossiysk.

