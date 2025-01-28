174 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Since the beginning of this day, 174 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, in the Kursk region Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks today, UNN reports citing a report from the General Staff.

"Today, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 26 air strikes, used one missile and 51 guided bombs, engaged 966 kamikaze drones and fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia seven times.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Novolyubivka, Makiivka and in Serebryansky forest. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 17 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnekamianske. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Predtechyno, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar 11 times.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Another firefight is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with 4 guided bombs on the village of Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 75 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, Bohdanivka, Kurakhove and Ulakly. At the same time, the enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Andriivka and Udache.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops neutralized 275 occupants in this sector today, 146 of them irreversibly. Four motorcycles, four vehicles, one mortar, two satellite communications equipment, two UAV antennas were destroyed, and a motorcycle and a mortar were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made seven attempts to break through our defenses near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes on Komar and Novyi Komar, dropping seven guided bombs.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, militants attacked Novosilka five times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian occupants dropped six guided aerial bombs near Kalynivske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupation forces made one assault on the positions of our defenders, failed, and withdrew.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks today, with one battle currently underway. At the same time, the enemy conducted 15 air strikes, dropped a total of 27 guided bombs and fired 255 artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, the operational situation has not changed, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1380 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses