170 combat engagements per day at the front: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts

Over the past day, September 6, 170 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and two enemy artillery systems. This was reported in the morning summary of September 7, 2025, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 71 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5308 shellings, including 109 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6125 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report states.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast; OdradoKamyanka, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and two enemy artillery systems. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, Kamyanka, and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the Kupiansk area and towards Novoplatonivka, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance towards the settlements of Bondarne, Virolyubivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filii.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and towards Filii, Oleksandrogad, Novoselivka, Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction - made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy troops did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 294 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 104 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year. He urged to avoid sensationalism in covering the war.

Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg