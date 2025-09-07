170 combat engagements per day at the front: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts

$41.350.00
September 6, 07:15 PM • 29475 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 48457 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 71095 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 64066 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 47617 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 52231 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 66699 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36146 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43588 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46979 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 17567 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)01:43 AM • 16826 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko01:55 AM • 11427 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 12463 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 12129 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 71089 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 64059 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 66698 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 46542 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 69389 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 13889 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 47163 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 100777 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 44710 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 48871 views
170 combat engagements per day at the front: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Over the past day, 170 combat engagements took place. Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of personnel concentration, two command posts, and two enemy artillery pieces.

170 combat engagements per day at the front: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts

Over the past day, September 6, 170 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and two enemy artillery systems. This was reported in the morning summary of September 7, 2025, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 71 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5308 shellings, including 109 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6125 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report states.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast; OdradoKamyanka, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and two enemy artillery systems.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoe, Kamyanka, and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the Kupiansk area and towards Novoplatonivka, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance towards the settlements of Bondarne, Virolyubivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filii.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and towards Filii, Oleksandrogad, Novoselivka, Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction - made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy troops did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 294 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 104 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year. He urged to avoid sensationalism in covering the war.

Zelenskyy's allies fear a new Russian offensive in Ukraine - Bloomberg04.09.25, 08:57 • 4033 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast