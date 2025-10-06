16-year-old Russian agent from EU territory recruited teenagers for terrorist attacks in Ukraine, he was detained - SBU

An agent of the Russian Federation, who, on the orders of the Rashists, helped organize terrorist attacks in Ukraine, was exposed in Europe, the Security Service of Ukraine announced on Monday, writes UNN.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained a minor agent of the Russian special services, who, from the territory of the EU, was looking for perpetrators for contract terrorist attacks in Ukraine. Most of the agents he recruited turned out to be teenagers who were looking for "easy money." - reported the SBU.

The detention of the suspect, as stated, "took place at the western border of our state, where he was delivered by Polish law enforcement officers in connection with his forced return to the territory of Ukraine."

As the investigation established, the accomplice of the Russian Federation is a 16-year-old Kharkiv resident who left for the EU in the fall of 2024. - noted the SBU.

"While there, he began looking for 'easy money' in Telegram channels, where he fell into the field of view of the Russian special services. After recruiting the young man, the enemy instructed him to look for potential perpetrators of contract terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine," the special service indicated.

It is reported that "finding 'candidates,' the perpetrator handed them over for direct contact with Russian special service officers, who instructed them."

"Two of the agents he recruited are 15-year-old residents of Kharkiv, who in December 2024 carried out explosions near police departments in the Slobidskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city," the SBU reported.

Then, as the special service said, the girl took a homemade explosive device (IED) from a cache, and the young man independently made another IED and filled it with metal nuts. Then they planted the explosives at the sites of the planned terrorist attacks.

The tandem of agents, as stated, was detained immediately after the Russian special service officers remotely activated the hidden IEDs.

It was also established that to carry out another explosion, the minor resident involved his 21-year-old acquaintance, a native of frontline Kostiantynivka, the SBU added.

According to the special service, at the beginning of this year, she arrived in the Odesa region, rented an apartment, where she made an IED from plastic explosives and planted it near the administrative building of the TCR. Then law enforcement officers detained the suspect "red-handed," thereby preventing a terrorist attack.

The SBU qualified the crimes of the Russian agent delivered from the EU under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity in committing terrorist acts by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv, organized by Russian special services through fake accounts