SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv, organized by Russian special services through fake accounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Ukrainian special services prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Lviv, where the enemy tried to lure Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen to the explosion site using fake female accounts. The SBU neutralized improvised explosive devices and secured Ukrainian defenders.

SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv, organized by Russian special services through fake accounts

Ukrainian special services acted proactively and prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Lviv, where the enemy, using fake female accounts, tried to lure military personnel to the site of a planned explosion. The enemy attempted to carry out the latter using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU prevented terrorist attacks that Russian special services tried to carry out in Lviv: cyber specialists uncovered the enemy's plan in advance, neutralized improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and protected Ukrainian defenders whom the enemy intended to blow up.

Context

To lure military personnel to the site of the planned terrorist attack, the enemy implemented an insidious tactic of "inviting on a date."

Russian special services created fake female accounts on a popular social network, from which they befriended potential "targets." Subsequently, two soldiers of the Defense Forces separately received "invitations" to meet at locations where explosives had been planted.

- writes the SBU.

The agency also reminds that in the summer of 2025, in Kyiv, the SBU counterintelligence prevented a similar assassination of a National Guard of Ukraine soldier.

The Rashists tried to blow up the military man with explosives hidden in a scooter.

- reminds the SBU press service.

According to the case materials:

  • Russian special services remotely activated the IED when the military arrived at the staged "date" location, where the booby-trapped scooter was located;
    • during the investigation, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident who planted the explosives in the vehicle was detained. The occupiers recruited him through thematic Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

      At the same time, it is noted that investigative and operational actions to bring all those responsible to justice are currently ongoing.

      Recall

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      National Guard of Ukraine
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Lviv
      Kyiv