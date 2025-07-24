16 people injured in Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a double Russian KAB strike on the center of Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 16, including a 10-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction. Medics are providing assistance, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
The number of victims as a result of Russia's double KAB strike on the central part of Kharkiv has increased to 16, including a child, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
The number of victims from the shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 16. Among them is a 10-year-old girl, who experienced an acute stress reaction.
According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance.
"The rescue operation continues," he indicated.
