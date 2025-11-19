Already 16 dead, 64 injured in Russian attack on Ternopil: a child among the victims

In Ternopil, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack increased to 16, including one child, and 64 more people were injured, including 14 children, the National Police and the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Nehoda reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, on Wednesday, November 19, at about 7 a.m., the Russians attacked the city of Ternopil and the region with attack drones and missiles. Two residential high-rise buildings were hit, fires and destruction occurred.

As of 12:00, 16 people are known to have died, and 64 more were injured, including 14 children - reported the police.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Nehoda, said on the telethon that "in general, as of now, we have at least 13 dead, including one child." "And work continues, because many apartments have burned down," he said.

As noted by the police, industrial and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged due to enemy strikes. The extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Operational headquarters have been deployed at two locations most affected by the enemy strike, where people who have been affected or are looking for relatives can apply. "Here you can provide information about missing persons. Also, a mobile forensic laboratory of the National Police is working at the scene, where DNA samples can be submitted to identify other victims," the police reported.

Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor