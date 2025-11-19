$42.090.03
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
08:21 AM • 10253 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:06 AM • 17236 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
07:42 AM • 20141 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13022 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25632 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18824 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29528 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50228 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39211 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 24445 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 25842 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 29771 views
Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverageVideoNovember 19, 02:38 AM • 15557 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 17151 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
08:06 AM • 17236 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:42 AM • 20141 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 50403 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69269 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111700 views
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 5358 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 22867 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 24614 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 42465 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42877 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3008 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19, the number of victims rose to 12. The strikes hit two residential buildings and an industrial facility.

Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil on the night of November 19 has risen to 12, Mayor Serhiy Nadal said on Wednesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are many dead, at the moment it is already known that there are 12 of them, but most likely, the number may be higher. More than 40 injured have been taken to medical facilities, including 12 children.

- Nadal said.

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack, not only two residential high-rise buildings were hit, but also "an industrial facility."

As Nadal reported on Telegram, specialists measured the atmospheric air in the fire sites after the missile strike.

As of 08:59, it was established that in some streets of the "Sonyachny" residential area, the chlorine content exceeds the norm by two, five and a half, and six and a half times in different measurement locations. In other parts of the city, the indicators are within the norm. Keep windows tightly closed, if possible, do not go outside.

- emphasized the mayor of Ternopil.

Nadal noted that the rescue operation continues.

"Rescuers are working at two addresses, working constantly, (...) unfortunately, there are still people who need to be pulled out of these buildings. Because the damage is very, very complex, it is very difficult to get inside these premises," Nadal noted.

"Also, near these objects, a kindergarten that was nearby, and two schools were seriously damaged," the mayor said.

According to him, the city's networks are functioning. "The heating network in this microdistrict was damaged, at the moment the work... has been completed, heat will be supplied as usual." And, according to him, public transport is not fully operational.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, the chlorine content in the air is 6 times higher than normal - RMA19.11.25, 09:49 • 2586 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ternopil