Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil on the night of November 19 has risen to 12, Mayor Serhiy Nadal said on Wednesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are many dead, at the moment it is already known that there are 12 of them, but most likely, the number may be higher. More than 40 injured have been taken to medical facilities, including 12 children. - Nadal said.

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack, not only two residential high-rise buildings were hit, but also "an industrial facility."

As Nadal reported on Telegram, specialists measured the atmospheric air in the fire sites after the missile strike.

As of 08:59, it was established that in some streets of the "Sonyachny" residential area, the chlorine content exceeds the norm by two, five and a half, and six and a half times in different measurement locations. In other parts of the city, the indicators are within the norm. Keep windows tightly closed, if possible, do not go outside. - emphasized the mayor of Ternopil.

Nadal noted that the rescue operation continues.

"Rescuers are working at two addresses, working constantly, (...) unfortunately, there are still people who need to be pulled out of these buildings. Because the damage is very, very complex, it is very difficult to get inside these premises," Nadal noted.

"Also, near these objects, a kindergarten that was nearby, and two schools were seriously damaged," the mayor said.

According to him, the city's networks are functioning. "The heating network in this microdistrict was damaged, at the moment the work... has been completed, heat will be supplied as usual." And, according to him, public transport is not fully operational.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, the chlorine content in the air is 6 times higher than normal - RMA