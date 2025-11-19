$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
09:24 AM • 3040 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 10292 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17277 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20183 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13034 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25643 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18834 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29533 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50231 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39212 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Exclusives
In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, the chlorine content in the air is 6 times higher than normal - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

After the Russian attack in Ternopil, a six-fold excess of chlorine content in the air was recorded. Residents are advised to stay indoors and close windows.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, the chlorine content in the air is 6 times higher than normal - RMA

The chlorine level in the air in Ternopil after the Russian attack, according to preliminary data, exceeds the norm by 6 times, the Ternopil Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday in Telegram, advising people not to leave their homes if possible and to close windows, UNN writes.

According to preliminary operational information, the chlorine content in the air in Ternopil exceeds the norm by 6 times. If possible, do not leave your home, close the windows. Take care of yourself and your loved ones

- reported the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal called on "all residents of the "Sonyachny" district to close their windows while the fire is still being extinguished."

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of November 19.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, there were hits on residential nine-story buildings in Ternopil, and fires broke out. There is significant destruction of buildings, and people may be under the rubble. Dozens of people are known to have been injured, and nine people have died.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineHealthWeather and environment
