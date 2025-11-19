In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, the chlorine content in the air is 6 times higher than normal - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian attack in Ternopil, a six-fold excess of chlorine content in the air was recorded. Residents are advised to stay indoors and close windows.
The chlorine level in the air in Ternopil after the Russian attack, according to preliminary data, exceeds the norm by 6 times, the Ternopil Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday in Telegram, advising people not to leave their homes if possible and to close windows, UNN writes.
According to preliminary operational information, the chlorine content in the air in Ternopil exceeds the norm by 6 times. If possible, do not leave your home, close the windows. Take care of yourself and your loved ones
Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal called on "all residents of the "Sonyachny" district to close their windows while the fire is still being extinguished."
Recall
Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of November 19.
As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, there were hits on residential nine-story buildings in Ternopil, and fires broke out. There is significant destruction of buildings, and people may be under the rubble. Dozens of people are known to have been injured, and nine people have died.