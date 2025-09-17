$41.180.06
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
05:46 PM • 10922 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 14414 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 15017 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 21396 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 34606 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 39277 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38774 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 105552 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 122589 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
155 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff reports on the hottest areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Since the beginning of September 17, 155 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. Russian troops launched 1 missile strike, 67 air strikes, and used 1876 kamikaze drones.

155 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff reports on the hottest areas

Since the beginning of September 17, 155 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 93 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 1876 kamikaze drones and carried out 3219 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled eight assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 14 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Otradne, and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka, with four battles ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kupiansk. Five out of six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Kolodiazi; five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Eleven enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Yampil.

Most Ukrainians are ready to “endure the war as long as it takes” - poll16.09.25, 16:38 • 2940 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders five times unsuccessfully in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and in the direction of the settlement of Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians launched 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyniv Yar, Poltavka, and towards Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 43 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove, and in the direction of Pokrovsk. In three locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 160 occupiers were neutralized, 97 of them irrevocably, and one was taken prisoner. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five vehicles and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles; two vehicles and two motorcycles were damaged.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, Ivanivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Rizdvianka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain once to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge, and the enemy also launched an air strike on the areas of the settlements of Antonivka and Inhulka.

"No significant changes occurred in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On September 16, Russia lost 1020 servicemen and 152 units of equipment.

Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year17.09.25, 18:23 • 2520 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine