Most Ukrainians are ready to “endure the war as long as it takes” - poll

Only 18% of Ukrainians believe the war will end by the end of 2025, while more than half expect it to continue until 2026 or later. At the same time, 62% of citizens stated that they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes to win, writes UNN with reference to data from a Razumkov Centre survey.

Details

According to the survey, only 18% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of 2025. In contrast, 27% speak of a possible continuation of the war in 2026 or later. Every fourth respondent (23%) answered "I don't know."

At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians (62%) continue to respond that they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes - sociologists note.

They add that in June 2025, the response rates to this question were identical. Another 4% of respondents said they were ready to endure for about a year.

A shorter period (half a year or several months) was mentioned by 21% of respondents, which also corresponds to data from surveys over the past few months.

Among those who expect the war to end this year, 41% are ready to endure for as long as it takes. The indicator among those who expect it to end in 2026 is 63%, among those who expect it in 2027 and later is 74%. And among those who answered "I don't know", 61% are ready to endure for as long as it takes - the researchers added.

Supplement

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14, 2025, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine).

A total of 1023 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted with adult (18 years and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents are IDPs who moved from occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

The statistical error of a sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. Most of the questions discussed in this press release were asked to all respondents. However, in the question about possible peace plans, an experiment was conducted where respondents' opinions were sought on one of two randomly selected peace plans (to avoid the influence of the order effect of responses). Each peace plan was evaluated by about 500 respondents, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 5.8%.

In wartime conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center