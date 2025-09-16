Most Ukrainians are ready to “endure the war as long as it takes” - poll

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
12:18 PM • 6068 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 16099 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28686 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 17819 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29150 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 29611 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 15289 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34579 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23364 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 60516 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
26%
750mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 10927 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 16764 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 24346 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 29298 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 13792 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 7018 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 28678 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 29141 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 29605 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 34575 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 8544 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 44636 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 43865 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 48637 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 53910 views
Actual
The New York Times
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
Shahed-136

Most Ukrainians are ready to “endure the war as long as it takes” - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

According to a Razumkov Center poll, only 18% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of 2025, while 27% predict it will continue into 2026 or later. At the same time, 62% of citizens are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes to win.

Most Ukrainians are ready to “endure the war as long as it takes” - poll

Only 18% of Ukrainians believe the war will end by the end of 2025, while more than half expect it to continue until 2026 or later. At the same time, 62% of citizens stated that they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes to win, writes UNN with reference to data from a Razumkov Centre survey.

Details

According to the survey, only 18% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of 2025. In contrast, 27% speak of a possible continuation of the war in 2026 or later. Every fourth respondent (23%) answered "I don't know."

At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians (62%) continue to respond that they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes

- sociologists note.

They add that in June 2025, the response rates to this question were identical. Another 4% of respondents said they were ready to endure for about a year.

A shorter period (half a year or several months) was mentioned by 21% of respondents, which also corresponds to data from surveys over the past few months.

Among those who expect the war to end this year, 41% are ready to endure for as long as it takes. The indicator among those who expect it to end in 2026 is 63%, among those who expect it in 2027 and later is 74%. And among those who answered "I don't know", 61% are ready to endure for as long as it takes

- the researchers added.

Supplement

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14, 2025, using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine).

A total of 1023 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted with adult (18 years and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some respondents are IDPs who moved from occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

The statistical error of a sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%. Most of the questions discussed in this press release were asked to all respondents. However, in the question about possible peace plans, an experiment was conducted where respondents' opinions were sought on one of two randomly selected peace plans (to avoid the influence of the order effect of responses). Each peace plan was evaluated by about 500 respondents, which gives an error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) of no more than 5.8%.

In wartime conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center25.03.25, 16:14 • 16918 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine