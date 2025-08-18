137 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor, 61% of which is agricultural products

Over the two years of its operation, 137 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Ukrainian sea corridor, 84 million tons, or 61% of which is agricultural products, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Kuleba emphasized the strategic importance of the Ukrainian sea corridor, launched two years ago, as a tool for export and supporting global food security.

During this time, over 5,300 vessels have passed through the corridor, transporting 137 million tons of cargo. Of these, over 84 million tons are agricultural products. Ukrainian grain, oil, corn, and barley are currently supplied to 54 countries worldwide – from Europe to Asia and Africa. - Kuleba noted.

According to him, for many markets, especially North Africa, this sea route is the only economically viable delivery method.

The Ukrainian corridor, he said, operates around the clock. "Every month, hundreds of vessels with our products go to sea to fill store shelves and save people from hunger. Through the Grain from Ukraine and Food from Ukraine programs, hundreds of thousands of people in the most vulnerable countries gain access to Ukrainian food," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"We well understand the price of the corridor's operation. Hundreds of port infrastructure facilities have been damaged, vessels and people have suffered. Despite this, it continues to work. This is a symbol of Ukraine's resilience at sea," Kuleba stated, expressing gratitude to everyone who ensures its functioning: "Port workers who load and dispatch vessels every day. Military personnel, HUR, naval forces, defenders of Snake Island – everyone who guarantees safe passage."

"Ukraine has proven that even in times of war, we remain a reliable partner for the world and a guarantor of global food security," he emphasized.

