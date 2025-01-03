The Navy ensured the passage of 9061 vessels through the sea corridor in 2014

In 2024, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully ensured the passage of 9061 civilian vessels through the sea corridor.

During this period, 9061 vessels passed through the sea corridor, of which 4651 arrived in Ukraine and 4410 went to other ports.

This has allowed Ukraine to export over 74.4 million tons of cargo, including agricultural products, which is critical to supporting our economy and global food security. After all, almost 80% of cargo is transported by sea - the statement said.

In addition, a large number of "drifting" mines were destroyed, and the Navy did not allow a single case of sea mine explosion in the ports.

The Navy also provided constant escort of cargo ships.

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed more than 500 Russian boats and about 23,814 enemy soldiers .