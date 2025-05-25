135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Since the beginning of May 25, 135 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders carried out one missile and 74 air strikes, using 81 missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,138 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,648 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kruglyakivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novy Myr, and near Hrekivka, Lypove, and Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

The Defense Forces stopped four offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing - specified in the General Staff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements have been recorded in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Chasovoy Yar, one battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, Diliivka and towards Novopas'ke, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 40 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zviryove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka and towards Shevchenko Pershe, Zorya, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Myrolyubivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Dovha Balka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Stepanivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses, today 159 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 95 of them - irrevocably. Three units of automobile equipment, nine motorcycles, one mortar, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, two communication antennas and one unmanned aerial vehicle control point were also destroyed. In addition, a mortar of the Russian occupiers was damaged - the statement says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Novopil, Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Myrne, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Novopil was subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Novodarivka, Huliaipole and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Stepove. Mala Tokmachka and Kamyanske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, there were three attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 24 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 202 artillery shellings, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 367 air attack weapons. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 45 cruise missiles and 266 enemy UAVs in various regions of the country.

