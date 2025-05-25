135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 148098 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 164219 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 239607 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 291435 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 179822 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 113316 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 108784 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74795 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57512 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54717 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

Pakistan allocates 2000 MW for Bitcoin mining and AI centers

May 25, 10:23 AM • 4618 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 27620 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 4070 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 45334 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

03:04 PM • 5710 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 239607 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 291435 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 275946 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 367838 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 447386 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 106521 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 148098 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54180 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 51635 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56237 views
135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

During the day of May 25, 135 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy launched 74 air strikes, involved 1138 kamikaze drones and carried out 3648 shellings.

135 combat clashes per day: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front

Since the beginning of May 25, 135 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders carried out one missile and 74 air strikes, using 81 missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,138 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,648 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kruglyakivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novy Myr, and near Hrekivka, Lypove, and Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

The Defense Forces stopped four offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing

- specified in the General Staff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements have been recorded in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Chasovoy Yar, one battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, Diliivka and towards Novopas'ke, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

"The reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia and called for sanctions24.05.25, 10:26 • 3362 views

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 40 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zviryove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka and towards Shevchenko Pershe, Zorya, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Myrolyubivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Dovha Balka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Stepanivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses, today 159 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 95 of them - irrevocably. Three units of automobile equipment, nine motorcycles, one mortar, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, two communication antennas and one unmanned aerial vehicle control point were also destroyed. In addition, a mortar of the Russian occupiers was damaged

- the statement says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Novopil, Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Myrne, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Novopil was subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Novodarivka, Huliaipole and Malinivka.

Putin's statements about creating a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine demonstrate that he is the root cause of the war - Tykhyi 22.05.25, 21:08 • 3200 views

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Stepove. Mala Tokmachka and Kamyanske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, there were three attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 24 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 202 artillery shellings, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

"The situation in other directions has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 25, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 367 air attack weapons. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 45 cruise missiles and 266 enemy UAVs in various regions of the country.

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence 24.05.25, 19:26 • 3544 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
