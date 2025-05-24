"The reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia and called for sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation, pointing out that with each such shelling, the world is convinced that the reason for the dragging out of the war is in Moscow, and that the Ukrainian side is waiting for sanctions steps from the USA, Europe and all partners, and only additional sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire, writes UNN.

Details

"Parts of Russian missiles and drones are currently being neutralized in Kyiv. Rescue operations are underway at the sites of hits and falling debris - everywhere where it is needed - and emergency services are working. There were many fires and explosions in the city at night. Residential buildings, cars, and enterprises were damaged again. Unfortunately, there are wounded," Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

The President noted that it was "a difficult night for the whole of Ukraine: 250 attack drones, the absolute majority of which are Iranian "Shahheds", 14 ballistic missiles." "Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region were affected. Everywhere - on civilians. There are dead. My condolences to family and friends," he said.

With each such shelling, the world is convinced that the reason for the dragging out of the war is in Moscow. Ukraine has repeatedly offered a ceasefire - both complete and in the sky. All this was ignored. It is obvious that Russia needs to be put under much more pressure in order to achieve a result and real diplomacy to begin. We are waiting for sanctions steps from the USA, Europe and all our partners. Only additional sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports - the President stressed.

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine