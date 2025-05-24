"The reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia and called for sanctions

$41.500.00
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 10037 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 14003 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 80025 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 87947 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 65119 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 77916 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 67726 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53088 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51997 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46988 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Погода
+22°
4.2m/s
46%
747mm
Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 13607 views

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

May 24, 01:54 AM • 6816 views

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 9822 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 14426 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 6148 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 10037 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 80025 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 174131 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 268145 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 348363 views
Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 11747 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 13083 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 17874 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 26541 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 29042 views
Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

"The reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia and called for sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the night attack by the Russian Federation shows that the reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow. Ukraine expects increased sanctions from the United States, Europe, and partners.

"The reason for the protraction of the war is in Moscow": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia and called for sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation, pointing out that with each such shelling, the world is convinced that the reason for the dragging out of the war is in Moscow, and that the Ukrainian side is waiting for sanctions steps from the USA, Europe and all partners, and only additional sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire, writes UNN.

Details

"Parts of Russian missiles and drones are currently being neutralized in Kyiv. Rescue operations are underway at the sites of hits and falling debris - everywhere where it is needed - and emergency services are working. There were many fires and explosions in the city at night. Residential buildings, cars, and enterprises were damaged again. Unfortunately, there are wounded," Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

The President noted that it was "a difficult night for the whole of Ukraine: 250 attack drones, the absolute majority of which are Iranian "Shahheds", 14 ballistic missiles." "Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region were affected. Everywhere - on civilians. There are dead. My condolences to family and friends," he said.

With each such shelling, the world is convinced that the reason for the dragging out of the war is in Moscow. Ukraine has repeatedly offered a ceasefire - both complete and in the sky. All this was ignored. It is obvious that Russia needs to be put under much more pressure in order to achieve a result and real diplomacy to begin. We are waiting for sanctions steps from the USA, Europe and all our partners. Only additional sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports

- the President stressed.

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Shahed-136
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
