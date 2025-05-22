Putin's statements about creating a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine demonstrate that he is the root cause of the war - Tykhyi
Putin's statements about a "buffer zone" show that he is the root cause of the war, the Foreign Ministry said. Ukraine is conducting the "Kursk Operation."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the statement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the creation of a so-called "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine, noting that he demonstrates to the world that he is the root cause of this war. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tikhon, reports UNN.
These statements are not new, and there is nothing new in these aggressive intentions and statements, and something similar from this person has already been heard before, in principle. But specifically now, when the US, European partners, Ukraine are calling for a peace process, for a complete long-term ceasefire for 30 days or more, such statements from the Russian dictator are very telling
He stressed that such statements by Putin demonstrate to the world that he is the cause of the war.
"They demonstrate to the world that this person is the sole cause, or, as they say, the root cause of this war, the sole reason why this war is still going on.
And these words clearly prove that it is Putin, it is Russia that is an obstacle to peace efforts now, and it is on them that all forms of pressure must be increased in order to force Russia and Putin to peace and to a complete long-term ceasefire. And as for all sorts of buffer zones, there can be a buffer zone on the territory of Russia. This is exactly why Ukraine has been conducting the Kursk operation there since last year," Tikhon added.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a so-called "buffer zone" between Russia and Ukraine.