134 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. The occupiers dropped 74 guided bombs and also launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day, 134 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched three missile and 59 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 74 guided bombs, 1334 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4421 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the message says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory.

The enemy attacked our fortifications four times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Zahryzovo, Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Chervonshchyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr twelve times today. Three clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled three attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Belaya Gora in the Kramatorsk direction. One battle is ongoing to this day.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders fifteen times today in the areas of Krymske, Rusynyi Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. One battle continues to this day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolenivka, Zvirovo, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka and towards Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka. Fighting does not subside to this day in four locations. The enemy's aviation struck with guided aerial bombs on Kopteve.

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 81 and wounded 52 occupiers in this direction, destroyed one mortar, six motorcycles and seventeen UAVs of various types. In addition, they significantly damaged a tank, four cars, two howitzers and four enemy cars.

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 24 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia and in the direction of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr. Three clashes are currently ongoing. Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar and Fedorivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Huliaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, three clashes took place near Stepove and Shcherbaky. The battle continues to this day.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled twenty attacks by the invading army today. The enemy launched eleven air strikes, dropping thirteen KABs in the process, and also carried out 157 shellings.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi