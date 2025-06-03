134 battles at the front per day: the occupiers dropped 74 CABs and launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes

$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
June 3, 07:51 AM

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM
CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM
134 battles at the front per day: the occupiers dropped 74 CABs and launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Since the beginning of the day, 134 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The occupiers dropped 74 guided bombs and launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes, carrying out 4421 shellings.

134 battles at the front per day: the occupiers dropped 74 CABs and launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes

134 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. The occupiers dropped 74 guided bombs and also launched 1334 kamikaze drone strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day, 134 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched three missile and 59 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 74 guided bombs, 1334 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4421 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory.

The enemy attacked our fortifications four times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Zahryzovo, Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Chervonshchyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr twelve times today. Three clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled three attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Belaya Gora in the Kramatorsk direction. One battle is ongoing to this day.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders fifteen times today in the areas of Krymske, Rusynyi Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. One battle continues to this day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyarivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, Novoolenivka, Zvirovo, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka and towards Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka. Fighting does not subside to this day in four locations. The enemy's aviation struck with guided aerial bombs on Kopteve.

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 81 and wounded 52 occupiers in this direction, destroyed one mortar, six motorcycles and seventeen UAVs of various types. In addition, they significantly damaged a tank, four cars, two howitzers and four enemy cars.

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers
03.06.25, 16:20

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 24 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole, Zaporizhzhia and in the direction of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr. Three clashes are currently ongoing. Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar and Fedorivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Huliaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, three clashes took place near Stepove and Shcherbaky. The battle continues to this day.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled twenty attacks by the invading army today. The enemy launched eleven air strikes, dropping thirteen KABs in the process, and also carried out 157 shellings.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi
03.06.25, 18:32

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
