Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 13494 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 16471 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 13535 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 25052 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 68941 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 45683 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 69635 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 46151 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 127953 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Popular news
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 110910 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 46086 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 10186 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"August 18, 01:32 PM • 6132 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 40782 views
133 combat engagements on the front line per day: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

On August 18, 133 combat engagements took place on the front line, the enemy launched missile and air strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in various directions, destroying enemy equipment and personnel.

133 combat engagements on the front line per day: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of August 18, there have been 133 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched one missile strike with two missiles and 55 air strikes, dropping 102 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1634 kamikaze drones and carried out 3345 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 184 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked nine times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 assaults in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Drobycheve and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Vyyimka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Bila Hora, Ukrainian units repelled all attacks of the occupiers.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war18.08.25, 20:50 • 1968 views

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks of the occupiers today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Poltavka, Rusyniv Yar, Toretsk, and towards the settlement of Berestok. It was unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked positions 52 times in the areas of Dorozhne, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Volodymyrivka, Dachne, Lysivka and towards the settlement of Balagan. Our defenders repelled 48 assaults, four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 150 occupiers were neutralized, of which 95 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two cannons, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, five motorcycles, eight vehicles, and 93 unmanned aerial vehicles of the invaders.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Novopavlivka, Hrushivske, Filiya, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Maliyivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf and towards Komyshuvakha. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kamyanske and Novoandriyivka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, eight combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske and in the area of Bilohrudyi Island. In addition, the occupiers launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Antonivskyi Bridge.

Recall

On August 17, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - Trump18.08.25, 22:21 • 2992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle