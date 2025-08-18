133 combat engagements on the front line per day: details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of August 18, there have been 133 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that Russian invaders launched one missile strike with two missiles and 55 air strikes, dropping 102 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1634 kamikaze drones and carried out 3345 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 184 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked nine times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 assaults in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Drobycheve and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Vyyimka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Bila Hora, Ukrainian units repelled all attacks of the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks of the occupiers today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Poltavka, Rusyniv Yar, Toretsk, and towards the settlement of Berestok. It was unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked positions 52 times in the areas of Dorozhne, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Volodymyrivka, Dachne, Lysivka and towards the settlement of Balagan. Our defenders repelled 48 assaults, four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 150 occupiers were neutralized, of which 95 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two cannons, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, five motorcycles, eight vehicles, and 93 unmanned aerial vehicles of the invaders. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Novopavlivka, Hrushivske, Filiya, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Maliyivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf and towards Komyshuvakha. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kamyanske and Novoandriyivka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, eight combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske and in the area of Bilohrudyi Island. In addition, the occupiers launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Antonivskyi Bridge.

