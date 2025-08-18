In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the war might end in a week or two. Both sides want to reach an agreement. Trump said this during a meeting with EU leaders in Washington, as reported by UNN.

In a week or two, we will know if we can solve this problem (end the war – ed.). Both sides want to reach an agreement - Trump stated.

Recall

Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Putin will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was discussed during Trump's meeting with EU leaders in Washington.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive protection similar to NATO, with the support of European leaders. He confirmed that Ukraine will not become a NATO member but will receive security guarantees.

He also announced future discussions on a possible territorial exchange. Details and context of this statement are not yet disclosed.