In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - Trump

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:34 PM • 10882 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 13414 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 11681 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 22776 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 62667 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 43155 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 64267 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 44074 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 123829 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107819 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 101916 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 104615 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 42499 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 7544 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 36658 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 62625 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 64241 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 104810 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 124350 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 123812 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 3964 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 71878 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 63936 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 96853 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 82727 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2386 views

Donald Trump stated that the war could be ended in a week or two. Both sides of the conflict expressed a desire to reach an agreement.

In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the war might end in a week or two. Both sides want to reach an agreement. Trump said this during a meeting with EU leaders in Washington, as reported by UNN.

In a week or two, we will know if we can solve this problem (end the war – ed.). Both sides want to reach an agreement

- Trump stated.

Recall

Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Putin will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was discussed during Trump's meeting with EU leaders in Washington.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive protection similar to NATO, with the support of European leaders. He confirmed that Ukraine will not become a NATO member but will receive security guarantees.

He also announced future discussions on a possible territorial exchange. Details and context of this statement are not yet disclosed.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump