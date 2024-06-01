131 explosions occurred in Sumy region

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53208 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136725 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234271 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162895 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147415 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112891 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203896 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55594 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38344 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 51700 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106721 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102342 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203896 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102342 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106721 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157582 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160220 views
131 explosions occurred in Sumy region

131 explosions occurred in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34335 views

Over the past day, 131 explosions occurred in the rizny settlements of the Sumy region as a result of 24 attacks by Russian invaders using artillery, mortars, mines and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 24 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

A total of 131 explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya, Khotinskaya, Yunakovskaya, Miropolskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Esmanskaya, Svesskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: artillery attacks were recorded (19 explosions).

Khotyn Community: 11 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community, an explosive device (vog) was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakovskaya community: there was artillery fire (2 explosions), minonites (8 explosions) and UAV (FPV Drone) Fire (1 explosion).

Miropolskaya community: an artillery attack was carried out (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: mortar attack (13 explosions) was recorded.

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: the enemy fired artillery (12 explosions).

Ottoman community: mortar fire (29 explosions).

Sveska hromada: the Russians struck with artillery (26 explosions), a strike was carried out using a UAV (Lancet type) (1 explosion).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: a UAV (FPV drone) strike was carried out (4 explosions).

Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions31.05.24, 10:00 • 23740 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
khotynKhotyn
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums

Contact us about advertising