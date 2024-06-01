131 explosions occurred in Sumy region

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 24 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

A total of 131 explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya, Khotinskaya, Yunakovskaya, Miropolskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Esmanskaya, Svesskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: artillery attacks were recorded (19 explosions).

Khotyn Community: 11 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community, an explosive device (vog) was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakovskaya community: there was artillery fire (2 explosions), minonites (8 explosions) and UAV (FPV Drone) Fire (1 explosion).

Miropolskaya community: an artillery attack was carried out (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: mortar attack (13 explosions) was recorded.

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: the enemy fired artillery (12 explosions).

Ottoman community: mortar fire (29 explosions).

Sveska hromada: the Russians struck with artillery (26 explosions), a strike was carried out using a UAV (Lancet type) (1 explosion).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: a UAV (FPV drone) strike was carried out (4 explosions).

